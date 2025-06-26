food

NJ Transit launches interactive pizza- and beer-finder map. Check this out

People search by location, transit line or craving.

By SANDRA ESCALLÓN

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Do you like pizza, beer or wine? NJ Transit launched a new tool to help you find the top breweries, pizzerias and wineries near its stations.

The interactive “Pizza and Pints” map will show you approximately 150 food and beverage establishments within walking distance of the agency’s bus, rail and light rail stations. See it here.

“’Pizza and Pints’ is designed to boost economic activity for New Jersey-based businesses while increasing recreational ridership by offering new and existing customers the opportunity to visit some of New Jersey’s best spots by public transit,” said NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kris Kolluri.

How does it work?

People can visit the map here and search by location, transit line or craving.

How to Use the Map

  1. Search by train, bus or light rail line
  2. Select a brewery, pizzeria, winery, or distillery
  3. Click or tap "Apply"
  4. View results

