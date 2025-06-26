Do you like pizza, beer or wine? NJ Transit launched a new tool to help you find the top breweries, pizzerias and wineries near its stations.

The interactive “Pizza and Pints” map will show you approximately 150 food and beverage establishments within walking distance of the agency’s bus, rail and light rail stations. See it here.

“’Pizza and Pints’ is designed to boost economic activity for New Jersey-based businesses while increasing recreational ridership by offering new and existing customers the opportunity to visit some of New Jersey’s best spots by public transit,” said NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kris Kolluri.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

How does it work?

People can visit the map here and search by location, transit line or craving.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

How to Use the Map