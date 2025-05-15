Ahead of a possible NJ Transit rail strike early Friday morning, the transit agency had a stark warning for passengers: complete your travel by the end of Thursday.

In a critical service advisory issued Thursday, NJ Transit said, "Due to a potential strike by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, NJ TRANSIT strongly advises all train customers to complete their travels and arrive at their final destination by 11:59 PM on Thursday, May 15, 2025."

When would a NJ Transit strike start?

If an agreement is not reached for a deal between locomotive engineers and NJ Transit, a strike would begin at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on Friday. The impact would be felt immediately as NJ Transit service would end ahead of the Friday morning commute and any weekend travel.

350,000 passengers could be impacted by a strike, which would suspend NJ Transit rail service and Metro-North service west of Hudson service.

NJ Transit is also telling commuters to work from home if they can to limit travel to "essential" travel.

"NJ TRANSIT strongly encourages all those who can work from home to do so and limit traveling on the NJ TRANSIT system to essential purposes only," the agency said on its rail stoppage advisory page.

NJ Transit is planning to add more buses to routes starting Monday morning, including Park & Ride Services on weekdays during the morning and evening rush from the following locations:

Secaucus Junction to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York

to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York (Operated by Academy Bus) Customers should visit academybus.com for ticket purchase information Note: NJ TRANSIT tickets, including Monthly Passes, will not be accepted on Academy buses.

to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York (Operated by Academy Bus) Hamilton Rail Station to Newark Penn Station PATH

to Newark Penn Station PATH Woodbridge Center Mall to Harrison PATH Station

The agency says it would add "limited added capacity" to existing routes to and from NYC to "enhance peak period service."

Full details are available at NJ Transit's website.

The Port Authority is warning commuters to expected crowded conditions during rush hours at the Midtown Bus Terminal and to allow extra time going into and out of New York City.

PATH plans to operate trains on a normal schedule and warns of the potential for temporary crowding during peak hours.

"Those who do not need to ride during peak hours are urged to avoid the system during that time," PATH said. The rail service said they will monitor conditions at stations and be prepared to add service as needed if there is unsafe crowding.