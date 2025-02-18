NJ Transit suspended between Cranford, Newark after freight derailment

It's a rough Tuesday morning ride for some NJ Transit commuters.

NJ Transit rail service on the Raritan Valley Line is suspended in both directions between Cranford and Newark Penn Station because of a Conrail freight train derailment near Union Station.

It wasn't clear what caused the derailment, nor was it known if anyone was hurt. It happened around 7:30 a.m.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

There was no estimated timetable for the return of service.

Visit NJ Transit for the latest alternative service information.