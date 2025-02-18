Commuter Alert

NJ Transit suspended between Cranford, Newark after freight derailment

By NBC New York Staff

NJ Transit GENERIC NBC3

It's a rough Tuesday morning ride for some NJ Transit commuters.

NJ Transit rail service on the Raritan Valley Line is suspended in both directions between Cranford and Newark Penn Station because of a Conrail freight train derailment near Union Station.

It wasn't clear what caused the derailment, nor was it known if anyone was hurt. It happened around 7:30 a.m.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

There was no estimated timetable for the return of service.

Visit NJ Transit for the latest alternative service information.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Commuter AlertNJ Transit
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us