NJ Transit

NJ Transit rail passengers facing delays into New York as workweek begins; Amtrak service suspended

By NBC New York Staff

NJ Transit rail passengers heading into or out of Penn Station New York are facing delays of up to an hour Monday morning.

The railroad said the delays are due to Amtrak overhead wire issues near Newark Penn Station.

Midtown Direct service into New York is being diverted to Hoboken. North Jersey Coast Line and Northeast Corridor rail service is suspended in both directions.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

NJ Transit rail tickets are being cross-honored by PATH at the Newark, Hoboken and 33rd Street-NY stations. NJ Transit and private carrier buses are also honoring rail tickets.

See full alternate, back-up and contingency plans from NJ Transit here.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

New Jersey news

From Newark to Trenton to Hoboken to Jersey City and all points between, NBC New York covers New Jersey news, weather, traffic and more.

Bob Menendez Nov 27

Ex-US Sen. Bob Menendez seeks new trial, citing prosecutors' recently admitted error

Hoboken Nov 27

Hoboken closes city hall, suspends city services after ransomware attack

Amtrak service suspended between Philadelphia and New York

Amtrak service is also suspended between New York (NYP) and Philadelphia (PHL) due to the "overhead wire damage." Amtrak said.

On social media, Amtrak said service was expected to be restored around 12 p.m.

This article tagged under:

NJ Transit
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us