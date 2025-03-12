Student driver crashes NJ Transit bus into building, officials say

An investigation is underway after a non-passenger NJ Transit bus driven by a student driver slammed into a building in Leonia Wednesday, the agency says.

The student driver and instructor were the only two people aboard the bus when it hit a building near Grand Avenue and Fort Lee Road around 9 a.m.

The crash caused significant damage to the building and shattered the bus windshield, but no injuries were reported.

NJ Transit says local police are leading the investigation.