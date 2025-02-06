Some restaurants go viral on social media and it saves their business. But for one spot in New Jersey, trending on TikTok has had the exact opposite effect, after the owner said a false story about them spread fear among customers.

La Pupusa Loca on Bergenline Avenue has been a neighborhood staple in West New York for more than 30 years. But recently, the dining room has sat largely empty most nights.

Owner Elio Barrera said he’s lost about 80% of his business after a video posted to social media alleged that ICE agents raided their second location in neighboring Union City.

"The video had over 1.4 million views – it exploded," said Barrera.

The only problem? Those raids never happened.

"It was completely false," Barrera said, noting that second location had been closed since late 2024.

"After watching the video, had I not known the truth, I would’ve believed it," he told NBC New York. "It breaks my heart that people feel they're not safe here anymore."

Barrera said there were no ICE raids at his restaurant, but the damage has already been done.

"A lot of people are scared to even come here. That week…I was shocked how empty it was. I've never seen it this empty, ever," he said.

Social media influencer Gio Rojas helped flag the video. He said it has since been taken down, but not before it was widely circulated and commented on.

"In my opinion, you’re putting fear in someone," Rojas said of the false video.

State Assemblyman Gabriel Rodriguez said the video should serve as a warning to his community to verify the information they read online.

"Obviously disappointed, but unfortunately not surprised," said Rodriguez. "Clearly the reason that was done was to create fear in our community...I was angry, disappointed."

Just days before the Valentine’s Day rush, Barrera said he’s had to cut back on his staff. The owner's hopeful the truth will prevail and his business can right this wrong.

"There is a lot of confusion going on with this video, but what I want to clarify: There has never been an ICE raid at any of our locations, and I just want people to know that this is, and will continue to be, their second home," said Barrera.

The restaurant has tried to calm any concerns by posting their own content to social media. Barrera said his staff has been understanding about the downsizing.

The owner also said he reached out to the person who initially posted the video, but he never got a response back.