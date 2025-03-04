NJ high school wrestling champ charged for alleged involvement in brawl in the stands

A three-time champion high school wrestler in New Jersey has been charged for his alleged involvement in a brawl that broke out in the stands during his match.

Anthony Knox Jr. had initially been disqualified from the postseason during the final week of February, but was later reinstated by a judge on Friday. He was allowed to compete in a tournament on Saturday. Knox went on to win the championship in his weight class in the state tournament and is set to compete for his fourth state title over the second weekend in March.

However, Collingswood police on Tuesday charged the Saint John Vianney senior with simple assault and causing bodily injury. The charges stem from the brawl in the bleachers at Collingswood High School on Feb. 22.

Videos posted to social media showed a chaotic brawl erupt in the stands of a high school competition in Camden County. Knox could be seen in the videos running into the stands.

"I saw an angry mob surround my father and I made the decision to assist in his aid," he said.

Knox and his family have denied hitting anyone, saying they are the victims. Police have not identified any others involved in the brawl.

"Parents started to become more and more irritated and the crowd started getting rowdy," said the student-athlete's father, Anthony Knox Sr. "I never hit anybody. I was assaulted by a mob of people that have been thrown out of countless wrestling events."

Knox Sr. insisted he never threw any punches, but said his son was left to pay the price.

"No one asked my son after they came to the decision what happened with him. No one had a hearing for him. They just came to a decision on their own – they made him a scapegoat," said Knox Sr.

In a statement, the head of New Jersey's Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) said Knox had violated the association's sportsmanship policy as well as its "disqualification rule for leaving the bench area during an altercation."

On Thursday, the family filed an appeal, asking a judge to temporarily lift the suspension in order to allow Knox to compete at a regional tournament. The three-time champ alleged the NJSIAA stripped him of his due process.

"They’re going to destroy everything this young man worked for his entire life," Patrick Jennings, the attorney for the Knox family, said at an emergency hearing Thursday.

On Friday, the judge sided with the family, allowing Knox to compete in the weekend tournament. He was allowed to compete until a further order of the court.

The NJSIAA said it "respects the decision of the Mercer County court; however, we strongly disagree with it." The association said it would appeal the ruling and will consider other options as well, but would allow Knox to wrestle in the regional tournament in the meantime "under the terms of the temporary retraining order."