Polls in the New Jersey primary for governor have officially closed Tuesday night, as of 8 p.m.

The candidates on the Democratic and Republican side of the aisle are all hoping to make the November general election ballot for a chance to succeed Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, who is term-limited out.

Here are the latest New Jersey election results from NBC News:

New Jersey is one of just two states with a race for governor this year — the other is Virginia — and the fact two-term Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is term-limited has created fresh drama for the open seat. Murphy, who became the first Democrat to be reelected in more than four decades in 2021, hasn't endorsed a successor in the primary.

There's a six-way race on the Democratic side that features several seasoned political figures. Trump’s endorsement of former state lawmaker Jack Ciattarelli may have given him a boost on the Republican side, where he faces four primary challengers.

Polls were open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, but it's not the only day of voting. Early in-person voting was held from June 3-8. Mail-in ballots were sent to voters beginning in April.

The contest hinges in part on New Jersey issues, including high property taxes and the soaring cost of living, but national politics are sure to figure in. Trump, who has long had a strong presence in New Jersey, waded into the race with his endorsement, attacking Democratic control of state government. Democrats are looking for a winning message and leadership after the sting of bitter losses in 2024.

"Because these are the first major elections since Donald Trump’s return to the White House, there’s a tremendous amount at stake simply through public perception," said Ben Dworkin, director of the Rowan Institute for Public Policy & Citizenship.

For Democrats? “They'll just get further in a hole if they don't hold this seat,” he said.

For Republicans? They could win because New Jersey tends to be purple during gubernatorial years, Dworkin said, but that would be viewed as a tremendous victory for Trump.