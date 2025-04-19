NJ families could lose their homes to eminent domain to make way for private warehouse

Four New Jersey families have called the same building home for more than a decade, but they may be one step closer to possibly losing it forever.

On Wednesday night, the city of Perth Amboy voted to designate the building on Smith Street, as well as the tire shop next door, as "areas in need of redevelopment” — meaning the properties could fall victim to eminent domain to make way for a new private warehouse.

"You see these things in the movies you think it can never happen to any of us," said Honey Meerzon, the owner of the building. "It's hurting real people."

Meerzon was among those who packed a meeting on Wednesday, pleading for the two properties to be spared.

"When I bought this in 2016, I was a newly single mom," Meerzon said. "For them to take it away as if it doesn’t mean anything to us — for someone with a bigger pocket than us — is a very, very, very big deal."

Next door to her building, the Quick Tire & Auto Service has been in the family for decades. Meerzon said the family has been at the location for 40 years, and the owner has called it "a legacy" for him.

The chief of staff for Perth Amboy Mayor Helmin Caba told NBC New York in a statement that the city is following the state’s “local redevelopment housing law." The staffer added that "the LRHL allows areas to be designated based on broader planning considerations, such as underutilization or infrastructure needs."

"We’re a small community, we stick together and the stuff they’re doing, it’s not right," said John Sulikowski, who runs the Facebook page "Perth Amboy Local Scoop," which has been covering the issue.

Sulikowski said he is concerned with the number of properties he says are being designated for redevelopment to make way for warehouses.

"We have these new developments coming into town, the Kushner projects coming into town...and they’re getting 35-year tax abatements. So us, the residents, we’re going to be picking up that tab and it’s not fair," said Sulikowski.

Meerzon said she has not given up yet, and plans to fight the city's decision in court.