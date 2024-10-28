Newark

Teacher pinned against NJ school wall after 2-car crash dies

A second teacher and the two drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A teacher who ended up pinned against the wall of the New Jersey high school where she worked after two vehicles collided in Newark last week has died, officials said Monday.

Laura Cuevas died Saturday night, days after Wednesday's collision at Arts High School on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. She was 66 years old.

Prosecutors say it was mid-morning on Wednesday when two cars collided outside the school. One vehicle lost control and struck Cuevas, pinning her against the building's outside wall.

Another teacher and the two drivers sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigation Bureau is conducting this ongoing investigation.

