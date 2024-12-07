Six people killed in fiery Newark car crash

New Jersey investigators said six people died late Friday night after their car crashed into a support column for the Pulaski Skyway and caught fire.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. in Newark, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said, near the intersection of Raymond Boulevard and Blanchard Street.

The car had been traveling down Raymond Boulevard toward the Route 1-9 southbound on-ramp when "it somehow went off the roadway, became airborne, and struck a support column for the Pulaski Skyway," a release from the prosecutor's office read.

After crashing into the column, the car caught fire. All six people inside the car at the time of the crash died, investigators said.

The ages and identities of the victims were not immediately released.