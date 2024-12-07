New Jersey

Six people killed in fiery Newark car crash

Investigators were working to determine how a car went airborne and crashed in Newark late Friday night, killing all six people inside the vehicle.

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Jersey investigators said six people died late Friday night after their car crashed into a support column for the Pulaski Skyway and caught fire. 

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. in Newark, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said, near the intersection of Raymond Boulevard and Blanchard Street.

The car had been traveling down Raymond Boulevard toward the Route 1-9 southbound on-ramp when "it somehow went off the roadway, became airborne, and struck a support column for the Pulaski Skyway," a release from the prosecutor's office read.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

After crashing into the column, the car caught fire. All six people inside the car at the time of the crash died, investigators said.

The ages and identities of the victims were not immediately released.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyNewark
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us