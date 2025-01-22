New Jersey

Newark police search for alleged dognapper caught on camera

By NBC New York Staff

Authorities in Newark are searching for whom they say is a pet thief who snatched a dog from a front yard Saturday.

The incident took place Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. It was at that time when the alleged victim let her black-and-white, shaggy coat Shih Tzu poodle mix out in the front yard of her home on Norfolk Street, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. said.

When the dog didn't return after being let out in the front yard, surveillance video allegedly showed a person taking the dog and walking away with it.

The alleged dognapper was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and a black hat.

Police urge anyone with information to call the Newark Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS.

