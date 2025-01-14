This city in NJ is among the worst for keeping New Year's resolutions, study finds

New year, new you.

The new year always brings out personal goals and resolutions. Everything from getting in shape to, perhaps, learning a new instrument. While it is easy to make New Year’s resolutions, it can prove hard to keep them. However, it turns out there are cities that are better than others at keeping resolutions.

With this in mind, WalletHub looked at the cities that are the best -- and worst -- when it comes to keeping goals for 2025. To do so, the study compared 182 cities in the United States, looking at 57 metrics ranging from exercise opportunities to income growth to employment prospects.

The WalletHub study determined that Seattle is the best city when it comes to keeping resolutions. Seattle came in at No. 1 overall, thanks to how it ranked in specific categories: health resolutions rank (No. 5), financial resolutions rank (No. 4), school & work resolutions rank (No. 92), bad-habit resolutions rank (No. 19), and relationship resolutions rank (No. 3).

But there is a city in the tri-state area that is on the opposite side of the ranking: Newark, New Jersey's largest city, is the second worst city when it comes to keeping resolutions, according to the ranking. Newark's overall ranking (coming in at No. 181 out of 182 cities) is due to how it scored in the specific categories measured for the study. Newark came in as the 113rd city out of 182 when it comes to health resolutions rank; it came in last (182 out of 182) in the financial resolutions rank; it placed 181 out of 182 in the school & work resolutions rank; 150 out of 182 in the bad-habit rank and 180 out of 182 cities in the relationship resolutions rank.

When it comes to specific categories, Newark is the city with the third highest percentage of adults not exercising. It also is the city with the second lowest median annual income (adjusted for cost of living).

Newark also has the second highest unemployment rate and it is the city with the third fewest parkland acres per capita.

However, it's not all bad news for Newark. WalletHub found that the city is has the fifth lowest prevalence of adult binge drinking.

For more information on the methodology used, or to see the complete list, click here.