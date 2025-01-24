Newark Mayor Baraka addresses ICE ‘raid,' detention of multiple people

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, members of the city council, and state and federal representatives held a news conference Friday morning about what the mayor is calling a "raid" by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers at a business there on Thursday.

Multiple people were allegedly detained in the operation, including U.S. citizens, according to the mayor, but it remains unclear if there were any arrests or anyone was taken into custody.

"[ICE] agents raided a local establishment in the City of Newark, detaining undocumented residents as well as citizens, without producing a warrant," the mayor said in a statement. "Newark will not stand by idly while people are being unlawfully terrorized."

The operation occurred at Ocean Seafood Depot on Adams Street, according to the mayor's office. A witness said they saw ICE agents at the location at the time of the action.

Baraka noted that one of those who was detained is a U.S. veteran "who suffered the indignity of having the legitimacy of his military documentation questioned."

The mayor called the operation "egregious" and said it violated the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution, which clarifies "the right of the people be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures."

In a statement, ICE said that agents "may encounter U.S. citizens while conducting field work and may request identification to establish an individual’s identity as was the case during a targeted enforcement operation at a worksite today."

The spokesperson said it was part of an active investigation, and "per ICE policy, we cannot discuss ongoing investigations."

The state attorney general's office said it was still gathering information on the operation but said "no local or state law enforcement was involved."

“As I have said many times, we regularly work with our federal partners to remove violent criminals from our communities and we will continue to do so," New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement. "However, President Trump’s stated desire to deport millions of people clearly goes beyond removing dangerous criminals. And some of the tactics could very well make us less safe, for instance, by making people in our communities fearful of coming forward and reporting crimes.”

Multiple state and federal representatives also weighed in with their anger.

"Warrantless searches, jackbooted thugs, veterans detained. After pardoning violent insurrectionists, Trump orders ICE agents to detain and harass innocent people, including a veteran who served our country. This is the reality of Trump’s reign of terror, but it’s not the America generations have fought for," said Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman.

Fellow Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver, whose district includes part of Newark, said her office was in contact with the Department of Homeland Security "to get answers on exactly what happened, and how it was allowed that ICE came in—without warrant and without justification—to detain not only immigrants, but citizens and even a veteran of our nation’s military."

In a joint statement, New Jersey's senators Cory Booker and Andy Kim said they were "concerned" about the operation, saying such events "sow fear in all of our communities — and our broken immigration system requires solutions, not fear tactics."

Actions by ICE agents were expected to target major sanctuary cities immediately after President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Within their first few days in office, the administration began setting groundwork for further immigration actions.

The Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday it was ending a policy that restricted ICE agents’ ability to arrest undocumented people at or near so-called sensitive locations, including houses of worship, schools and hospitals.

Julia Ainsley and Didi Martinez of NBC News contributed to this report.