8-year-old boy dead after shooting in Newark: Officials

An 8-year-old boy was dead Friday evening following a shooting in Newark, county prosecutors told NBC New York.

Details of the shooting were limited, but officials from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said the young boy had died and that an adult male was also shot.

First reports of the shooting came in around 6 p.m. Police and county officials were responding to the area around Osborne Terrace.

There was no information immediately available on any potential suspects or whether any arrest had been made. The condition of the man shot was also unknown.

This story is developing.