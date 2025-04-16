9-year-old girl dies following raging Newark house fire

A nine-year-old girl has died following a fast-moving house fire in Newark on Monday morning, officials said.

The fire was first reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Astor Street, between Brunswick St and Sherman Ave. Neighbors rushed to the home to help the family inside, knocking on doors and screaming for everyone to get out, witnesses told News 4.

The child was brought to University Hospital where she died shortly after, according to prosecutors, who said the victim is believed to be one of eight children who lived in the home.

Two other children were injured in the fire and are receiving treatment at area hospitals.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross responded to the scene and were able to provide financial assistance to a family in the building for temporary lodging, food and clothing.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.