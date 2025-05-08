Newark Airport flights facing more delays Thursday over FAA staffing

Newark Airport passengers on Wednesday got a brief respite from the ongoing flight delays and cancellations that have been plaguing the airport in recent days. However, that break appears to be over.

The FAA is reporting that Newark Liberty International Airport is in a ground delay program on Thursday with flights to Newark delayed an average of 49 minutes due to FAA staffing. Maximum flight delays could stretch up to two and a half hours, the FAA said.

The ground delay is in place until 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

The long flight delays and cancellations plaguing Newark and spilling over to airports across the U.S. can be traced to a week ago when air traffic controllers temporarily lost communications with planes in the sky, according to the controllers union.

Crews in the Philadelphia air traffic control facility that lines up flights going in out and of Newark lost radar and communications with the planes on April 28, according to the National Air Traffic Controllers Association. The outage left controllers “unable to see, hear, or talk to” planes under their control, union spokesperson Galen Munroe said.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the brief problem and said traffic into the Newark airport was reduced afterward as a precaution to ensure safety. But that move led to the widespread delays and canceled flights.

After the breakdown, a number of controllers took leave under a contract provision that allows them to step away after experiencing a traumatic event on the job. Having those controllers on leave exacerbated staff shortages at the facility.

The flight disruptions that have trickled down to airports in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago and Dallas renewed calls to upgrade aviation technology and infrastructure, and address the nationwide air traffic controller shortage, a problem the Trump administration has pledged to solve.

“The whole system needs to be redone," Duffy said Tuesday at the White House. On Thursday, he plans to detail the administration's multibillion-dollar proposal to overhaul the nation's air traffic control system that has been in the works since the aftermath of the deadly midair collision over Washington, D.C., in January. Congress will have to approve funding for that plan.

Controllers handling the planes in Newark lost communication for 30 seconds last week after the control center’s primary communication line went down and a backup line failed to kick-in, he said.

FAA announces planned fixes for Newark Airport

The FAA on Wednesday released a statement laying out the next steps to fix some of the equipment and staffing issues that have plagued EWR in recent days.

"The FAA is taking immediate steps to improve the reliability of operations at Newark Liberty International Airport. This includes accelerating technological and logistical improvements and increasing air traffic controller staffing," the FAA said.

The FAA said the controllers who handle Newark's airspace are based in Philadelphia but the system that processes radar data is based in New York, with telecom lines feeding the data to the controllers in Philly.

To help fix some of the communication issues, the FAA said it is added new communications between the two centers and replacing connections with updated fiberoptic technology for greater speed.

Controller staffing is also a priority, Duffy has said, and the FAA said it has 21 controllers and supervisors in training specifically for the Newark airspace operations center with a pipeline of classes filled through July 2026.