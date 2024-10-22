Belgian arrested in manhandling of crew, cockpit crash on Newark flight

A Belgian national was arrested Monday for allegedly trying to breach the cockpit of a commercial aircraft and assaulting flight attendants earlier this year, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey announced.

Jan Daeninck, 43, of Belgium, is charged with one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants by assault and intimidation, one count of assault, and one count of abusive sexual contact on an airplane. He made his initial court appearance in Newark and was released on $100,000 unsecured bond.

Daeninck was a passenger aboard a Swiss International Airlines flight that departed Newark bound for Zurich, Switzerland on March 31, 2024. Shortly after takeoff, Daeninck allegedly approached a female flight attendant, grabbed her breasts and shook her while yelling at her.

After the flight attendant escaped Daeninck's hold, he allegedly tried to enter the flight deck, repeatedly striking, kicking and beating the door.

A male flight attendant approached Daeninck, and when he failed to gain entry to the flight deck, he allegedly assaulted the flight attendant, repeatedly punching and kicking him, striking him with a closed fist in the head and torso.

Flight crew members eventually were able to restrain Daeninck on the floor for the remainder of the flight, which returned to Newark Liberty International Airport.

If convicted, Daeninck faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the charge of interfering with flight crew members and attendants, up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 for the charge of assault by beating or striking, and up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the charge of abusive sexual contact.

Attorney information for him wasn't immediately available.