Newark Airport

Newark Airport passengers facing more delays from equipment issues, staffing shortages

By NBC New York Staff

A plane takes off from Newark Liberty Airport on the day before Thanksgiving on Wednesday Nov. 25, 2020.
Imagn Images/File photo

Passengers traveling through Newark Airport on Thursday may face significant delays due to FAA staffing shortages.

As of 10 a.m., the FAA was reporting shortages leading to departing flights being delayed by an average of 75 minutes and arriving flights delayed by an average of five hours, the airport said. The maximum delay was listed on the FAA website as possibly lasting up to 10 hours.

"Newark Liberty International Airport is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with airline partners, the FAA, and other stakeholders to support operations and assist impacted passengers," according to the Port Authority, which manages the airport.

The FAA reported Newark Airport was in a ground delay program shortly after 11 a.m. An earlier ground stop, which had the potential to hold flights, was canceled.

Early Thursday morning, the FAA also experienced equipment issues at its Philadelphia TRACON center, which helps manages the airspace around Newark Liberty, causing delays for passengers on the early morning flights out of the airport.

Newark Airport experienced similar delays earlier this week as a result of FAA equipment and staffing challenges.

The airport is also doing construction work on one of its runways this spring, leading to periods of time where only one runway is available for operations.

Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest flight status before heading to the airport.

