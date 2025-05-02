A day after extensive delays at Newark Airport from FAA equipment and staffing issues, passengers traveling flying to the airport on Friday are facing additional issues.

According to the FAA, flights into Newark are subject to average delays of 99 minutes Friday morning due to "staffing." All flights within the lower 48 states are subject to the ground delay program.

A travel alert on the Newark Liberty website reads, "Due to FAA staffing issues and construction #EWR is experiencing delays. Please contact your airline for the states of your flight."

On Thursday, passengers faced more significant delays at the airport with arrivals delayed by an average of five hours and departing flights also impacted.

"Newark Liberty International Airport is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with airline partners, the FAA, and other stakeholders to support operations and assist impacted passengers," the Port Authority, which manages the airport, said in a statement on Thursday. Around a third of all flights in and out of the airport were delayed Thursday.

Early Thursday morning, the FAA also experienced equipment issues at its Philadelphia TRACON center, which helps manages the airspace around Newark Liberty, causing delays for passengers on the early morning flights out of the airport.

"Therein lies many of your problems that are ongoing and are going to get worse as the summer season progresses and we have far more tourists and flights trying to get in all these airports," said aviation expert JP Tristani.

Newark Airport experienced similar delays earlier this week as a result of FAA equipment and staffing challenges.

The airport is also doing construction work on one of its runways this spring, leading to periods of time where only one runway is available for operations.