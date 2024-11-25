Newark Airport

Flights into Newark Airport facing delays due to air traffic ‘staffing issues'

Flights into Newark are being delayed due to a ground delay program for staffing issues

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some flights into Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday are experiencing delays as a results of continued staffing issues.

A day after air traffic staffing issues delayed and canceled some flights into Newark, passengers faced more delays to start the Thanksgiving workweek.

A ground delay went into effect around 12:30 p.m. Monday and is scheduled to last until midnight, according to the FAA's website. As of 5 p.m., the average delay was listed as 95 minutes with the longest delay listed as nearly three hours at 165 minutes.

In a statement to NBC New York, the FAA said, "The FAA is slowing traffic into Newark Liberty International Airport due to staffing issues at the Philadelphia TRACON (PHL). Real-time updates are available at fly.faa.gov."

The Port Authority told NBC New York "these delays are impacting flights headed TO Newark Liberty due to staffing issues."

The airport is encouraging passengers to check with their airline for their flight status.

This is not the first time in recent days passengers departing from or arriving to Newark Airport have faced delays from air traffic staffing issues. The airport posted about staffing issues delaying flights on Nov. 16, 17, 22 and 23.

These delays are all coming as the TSA says it is expecting this week to be the busiest air travel season on record.

