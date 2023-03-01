New Jersey

New Rides, Attractions Coming to Six Flags New Jersey for Summer 2023: What to Know

The Hurricane Harbor water park will open in May with new slides and family-friendly venues

By Emmy Beck-Aden

Two people riding on a water slide.
Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

New Jersey's Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is making upgrades ahead of its summer opening on May 20.

The water park is seeing its largest investment in over two decades, according to a release from Six Flags. The company lays out some of the changes attendees can expect at this venue in Jackson.

A “tree-house play structure” will be added to the list of attractions at Splash Island, featuring mini slides, waterfalls and a water bucket. The park will also increase its slide count by seven, with new rides such as RipCurl and Shark Attack making their debut, all of which are geared towards younger guests.

Interim Park President Randy Wilke said, “As one of the Northeast’s largest water parks, we are focused on increasing value for families and elevating the guest experience. This significant investment brings state-of-the-art kids’ attractions geared towards children under 42 inches tall, plus park enhancements aimed at providing exciting new experiences for all ages.”

Interim Park President Randy Wilke

Outside of rides, Hurricane Harbor is implementing cabana and oversized umbrella rental options for families to take a break throughout their visit. The park is also renovating their dining area across from Splash Island.

Season pass prices begin at $8.99/month after initial payment.

