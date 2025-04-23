As the Jones Road wildfire continues to burn down in Ocean County, smoke from the fire continues to spread in the atmosphere, impacting air quality for areas downwind of the fire. And as the wind direction shifts, smoke could eventually spread over the city and through the Hudson Valley

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection issued an Air Quality Action Day on Wednesday urging sensitive individuals, including those with heart or lung disease, and the elderly to limit time outside. The air quality is considered to be at "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

⚠️ An Air Quality Action Day for Particulate Matter (PM2.5) has been declared for Wednesday, April 23rd. Sensitive individuals, including those with heart or lung disease, the elderly, and the young should limit strenuous activities and the amount of time active outdoors.



Levels… pic.twitter.com/4u7OPA70yY — New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (@NewJerseyDEP) April 23, 2025

The majority of the smoke from the fire is being directed south and east, blowing primarily offshore and staying south of the NYC Metro Area. Also, light surface winds typically allow the smoke plume from the fire to rise into the mid levels of the atmosphere, away from the surface. Strong surface winds typically distribute the smoke laterally near the surface, making for a bigger air quality issue.

Overnight into Thursday, a south to southeast wind will develop. This will push the wildfire smoke into parts of Central Jersey, the city, and Long Island. There will only be a slight reduction in air quality on Thursday, down to the moderate level. This is not something most people will notice, but if you are particularly sensitive to smoke, you’ll want to consider limiting the amount of time you spend outside.

The NYC emergency management office is issuing an air quality health advisory for Thursday.

.@NYSDEC Air Quality Health Advisory: Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast to reach 101-150 tomorrow, Thursday, April 24th. Unhealthy for sensitive groups & for those sensitive to air pollution. Info: https://t.co/qrjF4dYyPo. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/PefNUSKD4R. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) April 23, 2025

The Jones Road fire is currently 30% contained and has burned 11,500 acres, according to fire officials.

Far more likely, the only impact we’ll notice in our area is a slight haze in the otherwise abundant sunshine on Thursday.

And the good news is that humidity will begin to increase in days to come, decreasing the fire danger in the region. Saturday showers will also drop the fire danger.