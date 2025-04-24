With the Transportation Security Administration's deadline for full REAL ID enforcement less than two weeks away, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission is offering limited, emergency appointments for residents with specific needs to travel.

The emergency appointments are for residents who have plans to travel on a domestic flight within two weeks for "life-or-death reasons" or for "urgent travel plans" and do not have an acceptable form of ID to be able to travel.

The TSA's deadline for implementation of REAL IDs will start on May 7 after being pushed back several times. Passengers will still be able to travel with a U.S. passport, but if using a state-issued license, it must be REAL ID compliant.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

New Jersey's emergency appointments will only be offered place at the MVC's regional center in Trenton at 120 South Stockton Street.

“Anticipating the recent increase in demand, which is being seen all over the country, we have made many additional accommodations to service as many customers with REAL ID as possible, including with this new emergency program. Our efforts will continue through the start of enforcement on May 7 — and beyond," said acting NJMVC chief administrator Latrecia Littles-Floyd.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

How much is an emergency REAL ID appointment?

An emergency REAL ID will cost you $80 for shipping due to the required expedited delivery of your license.

What qualified for an emergency NJ REAL ID appointment?

Travelers hoping to get an emergency REAL ID appointment must meet the life-or-death reason or urgent travel plan requirements.

To qualify for the life-or-death requirement, residents must have a life-threatening illness or injury or have an immediate family member with such an illness or injury, or have died or is in hospice care.

An immediate family member for this requirement would be a parent or legal guardian, child, spouse, sibling or grandparent. The state will ask you to document the emergency with a death certificate, statement from a funeral home, or a letter from a hospital.

For the urgent travel service process requirement, you will need documentation of the proof of travel within 14 days.

In both cases, you must confirm you do not have a U.S. passport, since that could be used for travel.

“We will implement REAL ID effectively and efficiently, continuing to ensure the safety and security of passengers while also working to minimize operational disruptions at airports,” said Thomas Carter, TSA’s federal security director for New Jersey. “With that said, per longstanding TSA policy, passengers traveling without an acceptable form of ID may face significant wait times at airports or could be denied access through the airport checkpoint.”

In addition to needing a REAL ID license to fly domestically, residents will also need one to enter a military base or federal facility, if a passport or other approved identification is not provided.

How do I sign up for an emergency REAL ID appointment?

For the full list of requirements and to sign up for an appointment, click here.

For a non-emergency REAL ID appointment, click here and make sure you select the REAL ID appointments.

Before a REAL ID appointment, make sure you have the required documentation, which is more detailed than a non-REAL ID license appointment. Here's a printable checklist of required documents.