Weekend talks between NJ Transit and the engineers' union proved successful: a tentative agreement has been reached, signally an end to the first rail strike for the transit system in decades.

The locomotive engineers' strike began Friday at the rail system with 100,000 daily riders and left commuters either working from home or searching for other ways to travel across the state or over the Hudson River to New York City.

The walkout preceeded down-to-the-wire negotiations on Thursday that didn't produce an agreement. It triggered the state's first strike in more than 40 years and comes a month after union members overwhelmingly rejected a labor agreement with management.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Union members were nearly unanimous in authorizing a strike last summer, and 87% of them rejected the latest agreement.

Mark Wallace, president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, said NJ Transit needs to pay engineers a wage that’s comparable to Amtrak and Long Island Railroad because engineers are leaving for jobs on those other railroads for better pay.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The union has seen steady attrition in its ranks at NJ Transit as more members leave to take better-paying jobs at other railroads. The number of NJ Transit engineers has shrunk from 500 several months ago to about 400. The engineers are responsible for operating trains, ensuring safe and smooth transport between stations.

NJ Transit is the nation’s third-largest transit system and operates buses and rail in the state, providing nearly 1 million weekday trips, including into New York City. The walkout halts all NJ Transit commuter trains, which provide heavily used public transit routes between Penn Station on one side of the Hudson River and communities in northern New Jersey on the other, as well as the Newark airport, which has grappled with unrelated delays of its own recently.

While the trains are suspended, commuters still have a few options when it comes to getting around New Jersey. NBC New York's Adelle Caballero reports.