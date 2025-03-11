New Jersey

Neighbor shoots husband and wife before turning gun on himself at NJ home, sources say

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A husband and wife were shot in a New Jersey home by a neighbor who later turned the gun on himself after barricading himself inside, sources told NBC New York.

The shooting occurred Monday evening in the quiet Jersey Shore community of Berkley Township, near the corner of Drake Drive and Amherst Drive, near Amherst Beach, according to township police.

Sources said a husband and wife were shot in the home and were rushed to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available. It was unclear what led up to the gunfire.

The gunman was believed to be a neighbor, according to sources, who barricaded himself inside the home before shooting himself. Chopper 4 showed police outside the house, then using an explosive to blow the door open and get inside.

The neighbor's condition was also not known, but sources said he did survive.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office was investigating. Township police advised residents to avoid the area.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyJersey shore
