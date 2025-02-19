New Jersey

Armed robbers follow couple from NYC to NJ suburbs before attack

Police in Morristown say it appears the couple was targeted in Manhattan and followed from there to the Windmill Pond section of town

By Adam Harding

Police sirens from a cruiser.
NBC

A couple was stalked and followed from New York City to the suburbs of New Jersey, then robbed at gunpoint by a group in an SUV, according to police.

Morristown police say they got several 911 calls around 8 a.m. Saturday about an alleged armed robbery in the Windmill Pond section of town. A witness reported seeing a group of men get out of a dark SUV and rob two people in a second vehicle at gunpoint, officials say.

The suspects allegedly took money and personal items before fleeing the scene. Details weren't clear.

No injuries were reported.

Morristown police canvassed the area for available surveillance footage. They say the case appears to have been an isolated incident, and the victims were likely targeted and followed from Manhattan.

There is no presumed threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Detective Kevin Beal at 973-292-6699 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200.

