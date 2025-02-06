New Jersey

Montclair Public Schools warns of bus delays due to road conditions

By Tracie Strahan

The Montclair Public Schools district in New Jersey is warning parents of delayed bus arrivals this morning amid slushy road conditions.

"The bus companies have been reporting multiple delays due to weather conditions this morning. We apologize for any of these unavoidable delays," the school said.

All 21 New Jersey counties were under a winter weather advisory that impacted the school day.

In Montclair, parents were notified Wednesday about the weather on the way and a two-hour delayed start for Thursday.

"All Montclair Public Schools and Offices will have a two-hour delayed opening tomorrow, Thursday, February 6, due to predicted ice and road conditions. Bus route pick-up times will be delayed by two hours.  For instance, if your normal bus pick-up time is 7:30 am, it will now be 9:30 am.  We will continue to monitor the forecast and provide any updates if needed," the district posted on its website.

The bus companies in towns have been reporting multiple delays due to weather conditions this morning.

Some students at Montclair High School didn’t start walking to class until after 9 a.m. as residents busted out the shovels to clear messy coatings on sidewalks.

