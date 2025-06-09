Where's Divine? NJ police hunt man seen leading 10-year-old girl from mall

New Jersey State Police are asking for the public's help finding a 10-year-old Jersey City girl whose family says has been missing since she walked away from a mall with an unknown man on Thursday.

Divine Anyanwu was last seen on surveillance cameras around 7:45 p.m. at the Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City. She was seen walking in the direction of Newport Parkway with an unknown male individual.

Anyanwu is described as being about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a neon orange headband, a white tank top, tie-dye shorts and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jersey City Police at 201-547-5424 or the NJSP's Missing Person's unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2554.