Where's Divine? NJ police hunt man seen leading 10-year-old girl from mall

Surveillance footage released by police shows the man and girl walking away from the mall. He's one step ahead as she follows close behind.

New Jersey State Police are asking for the public's help finding a 10-year-old Jersey City girl whose family says has been missing since she walked away from a mall with an unknown man on Thursday.

Divine Anyanwu was last seen on surveillance cameras around 7:45 p.m. at the Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City. She was seen walking in the direction of Newport Parkway with an unknown male individual.

Anyanwu is described as being about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a neon orange headband, a white tank top, tie-dye shorts and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jersey City Police at 201-547-5424 or the NJSP's Missing Person's unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2554.

