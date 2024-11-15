Man dies after falling down embankment while chased by police in New Jersey: Officials

A man died after he fell down an embankment while being chased on foot by police in New Jersey, according to law enforcement.

Police in Guttenberg were called around 11 p.m. Tuesday to 68th Street and Bellevue Avenue about a disturbance, with witnesses saying one of the individuals was armed with a gun, the state attorney general's office said Friday.

Officers found of the people involved on JFK Boulevard, and the man climbed over a railing to an adjacent building following a chase on foot, a preliminary investigation found. After going over the railing, the man fell to his death from an embankment.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. A gun was found on the man when he died.

No further information was immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.