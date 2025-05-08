A New Jersey couple has been arrested on murder charges in the death of their infant daughter.

Prosecutors say cops were called to the couple's Lakewood home last week for a report of their 3-month-old struggling to breathe. The baby was unresponsive when they arrived. She was pronounced dead the next day.

According to prosecutors, an autopsy determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head, causing fracturing and subdural hematoma. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Prosecutors allege the girl's 28-year-old mother and 36-year-old father are responsible for her death, but did not elaborate on the circumstances. Both are being held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.