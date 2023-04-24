New Jersey

Kids Ride Free on NJ Transit This Thursday for ‘Take Your Children to Work Day'

Two children can ride to work with a fare-paying adult. Here are the details

By Emmy Beck-Aden

Kids across the tri-state might be following their parents and caregivers to work this Thursday on national "Take Your Children to Work Day." And if they're taking NJ TRANSIT with a fare-paying adult, up to two children under age 18 can tag along and commute for free.

The career-curious children do not need a ticket to board an NJ TRANSIT bus, train or light rails, as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti says, "Taking your child to work is a great opportunity to educate kids about their parents’ professions and to expose them to sustainable ways to commute."

Check the NJ TRANSIT website to view the details on transit schedules.

