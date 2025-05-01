A fire in Jersey City killed one person and seriously injured three, also requiring multiple firefighters to receive medical treatment, according to officials.

The fire, which started just before 4 a.m. on Summit Avenue, injured two adults and two children, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office. The identity of the deceased victim has not released.

The American Red Cross also responded to the scene and said it will be helping 18 people with emergency assistance for temporary lodging, food and clothing.

The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force and the Jersey City Fire Department will both be investigating the cause of the fire, which forced Summit Ave at Mercer Street to close temporarily earlier.

