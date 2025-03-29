I-80 sinkholes will keep NJ highway closed for at least 5 more weeks

Drivers in New Jersey should prepare for more highway headaches, as sinkholes along I-80 will force the roadway to be closed for at least another five weeks for repairs, the state's Department of Transportation said.

The stretch of highway in Wharton has been closed for more than a week, and the DOT said Friday that crews have found a "significant void" under the left lane of the westbound side. Because of that void, all westbound lanes will remain closed and detoured at Exit 34B until repairs are done.

Repair designs are expected to be finalized in the first week of April, the DOT said, with work beginning after that. If everything goes according to plan, two westbound lanes could reopen to traffic in about five weeks, with the remaining westbound lanes reopening later.

As for the eastbound side, work on two lanes could be finished and reopened in about seven weeks, the DOT said.

"As we continue to work 24/7 to repair I-80, unfortunately, testing revealed another significant void in the left lane of I-80 westbound,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said. “As we have said since these issues began, safety is our top priority and we must ensure that the roadway is safe for motorists before we can reopen."

Sinkholes have opened up along I-80 since December, which has shut down the interstate. The initial sinkhole was the size of a four-story building and took four days to fix. But since then, many more voids have been found.

Part of the problem stemmed from the sheer number of voids that had been found under I-80. It was first thought there were about 90 voids, but crews have since found about twice as many.

The most recent sinkhole developed on March 19, a 15x15 crater on the side of the road. It is believed abandoned underground mines may be responsible for the sinkholes having opened up.

There are no immediate concerns about the stability of I-80 westbound.

In New Jersey, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy toured area where a series of sinkholes have closed parts of Interstate 80. NBC New York's Charles Watson reports.

How do I avoid the closures on I-80?

Here is the information from NJDOT on how to avoid the closures.

I-80 westbound Exit 34 Detour:

Motorists on I-80 westbound will be directed to take Exit 34B to Route 15 north/Jefferson/Sparta

Keep left on Route 15 northbound

Use the left two left lanes at Pondview Drive to make a U-turn onto Route 15 southbound

Stay right to take the ramp to I-80 westbound

I-80 eastbound Exit 34 Detour:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound are being directed to take Exit 34 to Route 15/Wharton/Dover/Sparta

At the end of the ramp, stay right following signs for Route 15/Jefferson/Dover/Sparta/Picatinny Arsenal

Stay in the right lane on North Main Street following signs for Route 15 North/Jefferson/Sparta

following signs for Route 15 North/Jefferson/Sparta Bear right toward Route 15 northbound/Picatinny Arsenal

At the traffic signal, merge onto Route 15 northbound

Stay left, following signs for Pondview Drive/U and Left Turns

Using both lanes, make a U-turn at the Pondview Drive traffic signal and merge onto Route 15 southbound

Stay left to take the exit to I-80 eastbound

Traffic is advised to use Exit 28 to take Route 10 eastbound or Route 46 eastbound as an alternate route to avoid the area.

Route 10 eastbound Alternate Route:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound are advised to take Exit 28/Route 46 eastbound to Route 10/Ledgewood/Lake Hopatcong, which is several miles before the closure

Continue on Route 46 eastbound

Stay right to take Route 10 eastbound

Take the exit to I-287 northbound

Stay right to take the ramp to I-80 eastbound

Route 46 eastbound Alternate Route:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound are advised to take Exit 28/Route 46 eastbound to Route 10/Ledgewood/Lake Hopatcong, which is several miles before the closure

Continue on Route 46 eastbound

Stay in the two left lanes to turn left at the traffic signal to continue on Route 46 eastbound

Turn left onto Route 15 northbound in Dover, back to I-80

or