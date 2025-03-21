I-80 sinkholes force highway to remain closed in Morris County ‘until further notice'

After a second sinkhole opened on I-80 in Wharton, New Jersey on Wednesday, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said the highway will remain closed indefinitely while repair work continues.

Work was already underway on a sinkhole on I-80 eastbound when a new 15-foot by 15-foot sinkhole opened in the median forcing a closure of the westbound side too.

NJDOT said there is no timetable for the reopening of I-80 westbound or I-80 eastbound.

“We have stabilized the area and are testing I-80 westbound to determine what needs to be done to ensure we can safely reopen the roadway as soon as possible," NJDOT Commissioner Fran O'Connor said in a statement. “We understand the additional challenges this has for motorists, businesses, and residents in the neighboring communities and appreciate the cooperation and support we have received from our local partners and the New Jersey State Police. We are working together to improve mobility in the areas as best as possible as repairs continue.”

NJDOT said they are adjusting the timing of signals on nearby highways to minimize the impact of the detours.

According to findings from an initial New Jersey DOT study, a "significant" void sits underneath the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Exit 34.

"If I can assure folks, it’s that — it’s because we want to get the job done right and safely," Morris County Assemblywoman Aura Dunn said about the extended highway closure.

Dunn said part of the problem stemmed from the sheer number of voids that had been found under I-80. It was first thought there were about 90 voids, but crews have since found about twice as many, likely caused from old mines in the area.

"It’s been 24/7 with DOT crews working around the clock to fill these holes. I hate to use the analogy, and many have: We kind of have a system of Swiss cheese, and we gotta plug those holes," said Dunn.

As of Monday, six weeks of work had been completed, and the DOT had hoped to reopen one lane of eastbound traffic on the westbound side of the highway in order to offset growing traffic jams. But Wednesday's development likely put a pause on those crossover plans.

A massive sinkhole the size of a four-story building appeared in the same area in December after an abandoned mine collapsed beneath the roadway. It took four days to fix. Other voids were found.

There are no immediate concerns about the stability of I-80 westbound.

In March, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in Morris County in an effort to get federal funding for I-80 repairs.

How do I avoid the closures on I-80?

Here is the information from NJDOT on how to avoid the closures.

I-80 westbound Exit 34 Detour:

Motorists on I-80 westbound will be directed to take Exit 34B to Route 15 north/Jefferson/Sparta

Keep left on Route 15 northbound

Use the left two left lanes at Pondview Drive to make a U-turn onto Route 15 southbound

Stay right to take the ramp to I-80 westbound

I-80 eastbound Exit 34 Detour:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound are being directed to take Exit 34 to Route 15/Wharton/Dover/Sparta

At the end of the ramp, stay right following signs for Route 15/Jefferson/Dover/Sparta/Picatinny Arsenal

Stay in the right lane on North Main Street following signs for Route 15 North/Jefferson/Sparta

following signs for Route 15 North/Jefferson/Sparta Bear right toward Route 15 northbound/Picatinny Arsenal

At the traffic signal, merge onto Route 15 northbound

Stay left, following signs for Pondview Drive/U and Left Turns

Using both lanes, make a U-turn at the Pondview Drive traffic signal and merge onto Route 15 southbound

Stay left to take the exit to I-80 eastbound

Traffic is advised to use Exit 28 to take Route 10 eastbound or Route 46 eastbound as an alternate route to avoid the area.

Route 10 eastbound Alternate Route:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound are advised to take Exit 28/Route 46 eastbound to Route 10/Ledgewood/Lake Hopatcong, which is several miles before the closure

Continue on Route 46 eastbound

Stay right to take Route 10 eastbound

Take the exit to I-287 northbound

Stay right to take the ramp to I-80 eastbound

Route 46 eastbound Alternate Route:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound are advised to take Exit 28/Route 46 eastbound to Route 10/Ledgewood/Lake Hopatcong, which is several miles before the closure

Continue on Route 46 eastbound

Stay in the two left lanes to turn left at the traffic signal to continue on Route 46 eastbound

Turn left onto Route 15 northbound in Dover, back to I-80

