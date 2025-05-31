Hudson County sheriff's officer falls to his death from 9th-floor window in Jersey City

A law enforcement officer fell to his death from a ninth-floor window in Jersey City Friday morning, according to officials, sparking an investigation.

The stunning scene unfolded at the Hudson County Administration Building on Newark Avenue just before 9:30 a.m., as 29-year-old Justin Rivera somehow fell out of the window, leaving a large hole in the glass.

"I heard glass smash and I saw this man come straight down," said witness Steve Roosen. "I immediately ran over, I was maybe 10-15 feet away, ran over. Then cops came out and started doing CPR."

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Rivera was found outside the building on Central Avenue before being taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating Rivera's death, a sheriff's officer with the county.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police shut down several city blocks for much of the day as part of their investigation into the death. How it happened remains unclear, but it was believed to have been an accident.

"Going into this building for years, this isn’t the kind of glass you can just punch with your hand," said David Gabriel "This had to be a force, I'm just not sure."

In a statement, the Hudson County executive expressed his condolences to the family of the sheriff's officer.

"My prayers also go out to the Hudson County sheriff and all the sheriff’s officers, who lost a dedicated brother today," the statement read.

Neighbors said much of the area lost power Friday morning, but it was not clear whether that was connected to the officer's death.