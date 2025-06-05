New Jersey

SWAT enters New Jersey home amid ‘active investigation'

A huge law enforcement presence is visible outside the home. Authorities say there is no threat to public safety.

By Jennifer Millman

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway in a Monmouth County community, officials say, and footage shows SWAT officers entering a large residence at the scene.

Police in Howell Township confirm officers are conducting an "active investigation" near Southport Drive in Candlewood. They ask that people avoid the area, and say there is no threat to public safety.

Chopper 4 showed an extensive emergency response at the scene. The Monmouth County prosecutor's office confirmed its involvement in the investigation. It says a secondary investigation near White Street appears to be related.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

More information is expected to be released as it becomes available.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us