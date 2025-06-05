SWAT enters New Jersey home amid ‘active investigation'

An investigation is underway in a Monmouth County community, officials say, and footage shows SWAT officers entering a large residence at the scene.

Police in Howell Township confirm officers are conducting an "active investigation" near Southport Drive in Candlewood. They ask that people avoid the area, and say there is no threat to public safety.

Chopper 4 showed an extensive emergency response at the scene. The Monmouth County prosecutor's office confirmed its involvement in the investigation. It says a secondary investigation near White Street appears to be related.

More information is expected to be released as it becomes available.