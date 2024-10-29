Hoboken

Hoboken water main break floods streets, diverts NJ Transit buses

By NBC New York Staff

A 12-inch water main break flooded streets in Hoboken early Tuesday, forcing road closures and bus diversions as some vehicles got stuck.

Footage from Chopper 4 showed water gushing from the street, stranding some cars as crews worked nearby.

According to Veolia Water NJ, it appears the main break on Clinton between Fifth and Sixth streets. The utility said its personnel were on site to isolate the damaged main, which would restore water pressure elsewhere in the system.

No boil water advisory is in effect.

City officials shut down Clinton Street between Fourth and Sixth streets to assist in the containment effort. Hoboken police were on scene, and NJ Transit buses were being diverted.

PSE&G said there were no outages in the area.

