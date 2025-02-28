The athletic future of a champion high school wrestler in New Jersey looked bleak, after it appeared his shot at a historic four-peat could come to an end when he was disqualified from competing in the state tournament.

But an appeal may have allowed him a chance to make history.

Anthony Knox has been one of the top high school wrestlers in the state. After already winning three titles in three years, he was looking to cap off a clean sweep in his senior season. But a brawl that broke out in the stands during his match on Feb. 22 looked like it could effectively ended his career.

Knox is a senior at Saint John Vianney High School, which recently shared a link online asking if the "unstoppable wrestler” is “the best ever.” But his dreams of a record-tying fourth title were in jeopardy in the aftermath of the fight.

Videos posted to social media showed a chaotic brawl erupt in the stands of a high school competition in Camden County. Knox could be seen in the videos running into the stands.

"I saw an angry mob surround my father and I made the decision to assist in his aid," he said.

Knox and his family have denied hitting anyone, saying they are the victims.

Police have not identified those involved in the brouhaha, stressing that no charges have been filed. However, Knox went on Instagram to tell his supporters the incident resulted in him getting disqualified from the title match in March.

"Parents started to become more and more irritated and the crowd started getting rowdy," said the student-athlete's father, Anthony Knox Sr.. "I never hit anybody. I was assaulted by a mob of people that have been thrown out of countless wrestling events."

Knox Sr. insisted he never threw any punches — yet his son was left to pay the price.

"No one asked my son after they came to the decision what happened with him. No one had a hearing for him. They just came to a decision on their own – they made him a scapegoat," said Knox Sr.

In a statement, the head of New Jersey's Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) said Knox had violated the association's sportsmanship policy as well as its "disqualification rule for leaving the bench area during an altercation." She said she did not "make this decision lightly," and was aware what it meant for Knox.

"He is a senior and this disqualification effectively ends his high school career. However, my role is to uphold the integrity of high school athletics by ensuring that all participants adhere to the same rules and are held to the same standards of sportsmanship and safety," read a statement from Colleen E. Maguire, the executive director of the NJSIAA.

"I've always lived by the motto 'Family over everything,'" said Knox.

The high school said it respected the decision by the NJSIAA, stating that the incident "which escalated through the emotional feelings of adults, unfortunately, has resulted in impacting young athletes the most and that is very disheartening. Our athletes must take accountability for their actions and we plan to use this event as a learning experience for our athletes and school community."

On Thursday, the family filed an appeal, asking a judge to temporarily lift the suspension in order to allow Knox to compete at a regional tournament on Friday. The three-time champ alleged the NJSIAA stripped him of his due process.

"They’re going to destroy everything this young man worked for his entire life," Patrick Jennings, the attorney for the Knox family, said at an emergency hearing on Thursday.

A lawyer representing the NJSIAA pushed back on claims it targeted Knox and denied the young wrestler the ability to defend himself at a formal hearing.

"The plaintiff could’ve provided other evidence, but he did not and that is because plaintiff cannot truthfully deny the allegations," said NJSIAA attorney Robert Levy.

The group also argued an order to temporarily defer the punishment would harm other student-athletes who would end up in limbo about the results of Friday's tournament.

"The student-athletes would have a right to know whether or not if they participate and what the results are in real time," said Levy.

On Friday, the judge sided with the family, allowing Knox to compete in the weekend tournament and, should he win, in the state championships, until a further order of the court.

The NJSIAA said it "respects the decision of the Mercer County court; however, we strongly disagree with it." The association said it would appeal the ruling and will consider other options as well, but would allow Knox to wrestle in the regional tournament in the meantime "under the terms of the temporary retraining order."