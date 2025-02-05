Alleged gunman charged with murder in deadly shooting of 9-year-old in Newark

A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a 9-year-old boy in Newark, law enforcement announced.

The alleged shooter was identified as Jesse Dunbar II, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday morning. The 36-year-old was arrested and faces murder, attempted murder and weapons possession charges.

The arrest came five days after young Yasin Morrison was struck by a stray bullet as he approached his grandmother's house on Osborne Terrace around 5:30 p.m.

Yasin's grieving family released balloons at a memorial in the boy's honor over the weekend. Relatives said Yasin had autism and was nonverbal.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The prosecutor's office did not release any further information about the shooting, or who Dunbar allegedly had been targeting. Attorney information for Dunbar was not immediately available.

An adult man was also injured in the shooting, but Yasin's father said he doesn't know the other victim.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Essex County tips line at 1-877-847-7432.