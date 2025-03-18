90-minute delays reported on George Washington Bridge after fuel spill

There are some traffic problems in Fort Lee.
The Port Authority is warning of 90-minute delays on the upper level of the George Washington Bridge Tuesday after a fuel spill forced the closure of the right lane.
Cars and buses are advised to use the lower level.
Traffic cameras showed heavy backups leading to the bridge.
GWB Upper to NY has a delay of 90 minutes due to an earlier fuel spill, the right lane remains blocked. Cars and Buses use Lower Level. Updates are posted when situations change.— George Washington Bridge (@PANYNJ_GWB) March 18, 2025
