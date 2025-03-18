New Jersey

90-minute delays reported on George Washington Bridge after fuel spill

By NBC New York Staff

gwb generic

There are some traffic problems in Fort Lee.

The Port Authority is warning of 90-minute delays on the upper level of the George Washington Bridge Tuesday after a fuel spill forced the closure of the right lane.

Cars and buses are advised to use the lower level.

Traffic cameras showed heavy backups leading to the bridge.

