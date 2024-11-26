FAA institutes ground delay for flights into Newark Airport ahead of peak Thanksgiving travel day

The FAA is slowing air traffic into Newark Airport as a result of staffing shortages the day before the peak Thanksgiving travel begins, according to the FAA website.

The ground delay program at Newark is in effect until 1 a.m. Wednesday. The delay advisory from the FAA says delays are averaging 95 minutes and could go up to 165 minutes.

Under the advisory for the reason for the delays: "IMPACTING CONDITION: STAFFING / STAFFING; COMMENTS: PHL AREA C STAFFING."

According to Flight Aware, 190 flights into or out of Newark Airport are delayed on Tuesday as of 5 p.m.

#EWR Due to FAA issues, travelers may experience flight delays at EWR. Check your flight status and allow extra time at the airport. — Newark Liberty International Airport (@EWRairport) November 26, 2024

Three of United Airlines' regional shuttles from Washington Reagan airport (DCA) instead Newark on Tuesday evening are showing delays ranging from 15 minutes to nearly two hours.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The delays come as the Thanksgiving travel period is set to enter its peak days. The Transportation Security Administration said it expects to screen a record 18.3 million people from Tuesday, Nov. 26 though Monday, Dec. 2. AAA said it projects 5.84 million people will fly domestically this holiday season.

Air traffic staffing shortages have led to delays in the New York area in recent weeks.

Hundreds of flights into Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday dealt with delays as a result of the continued staffing issues. There were nearly 300 flight delays in all, mostly for planes arriving at Newark.

In a statement to NBC New York on Monday, the FAA said, "The FAA is slowing traffic into Newark Liberty International Airport due to staffing issues at the Philadelphia TRACON (PHL)." Some of Newark's air traffic controllers are based in Philadelphia, explaining why the staffing shortages would impact the airport that is closer to New York City.

According to United Airlines, the FAA has reduced traffic flows into Newark for 12 days so far in November impacted 343,000 travelers.

"The FAA needs more air traffic controllers. The FAA shortage has been especially acute at its TRACON center for Newark airspace, forcing it to reduce traffic flows to our Newark hub so that FAA can manage air traffic safely," United said in a statement to NBC New York.

The FAA suggests passengers visit https://nasstatus.faa.gov/ for the latest air traffic information. Passengers should also check with their airline for the latest status of their flights into or out of the New York area.