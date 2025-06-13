‘Extreme' senior prank goes too far, forces New Jersey high school to close for a day

Toilet paper strewn all over, the hallways blocked with tables and desks, chairs bunched together with plastic wrap. It's what officials at a New Jersey high school opened the doors to the building to see Thursday morning.

All the remnants of a joke gone wrong — or taken too far, depending on who is asked.

Students at South River High School said it was part of a senior prank, an annual event at the school, just like at many others. All the damage and vandalism first forced school officials to announce a delayed opening, but soon all students were sent home and police were brought in, with the school closed for the rest of the day.

"When I was walking to school, I saw a bunch of kids outside the police…and I just saw a strand of toilet paper and a bunch of stuff on the ground," said Kyle Page, a freshman at the school.

The vice principal's office was a target for the kids who left his desk covered with toilet paper. The school district likely knows who the culprits are, after they were seen on security camera video.

South River Mayor Peter Guindi said he didn’t know how the kids got inside the school, and there was no sign of forced entry. The district superintendent did not immediately respond to a request for comment, so it wasn't clear whether the students would face consequences.

"Nothing was broken, stolen, but obviously tables and desks were moved out of classrooms, equipment thrown in the gym," said Guindi. "Because the extreme amount of vandalism, the school had no choice but to close for the day.”

The mayor urged kids to read, write and rethink.

"We were all kids at one time for our share of mischief. This went too far," Guindi said.

While the prank was meant to be fun, school officials thought it was no laughing matter. But other students downplayed the seriousness of it all.

"I think if they kind of, like, asked people to clean up and it would've been fine. I don't think it should have escalated like this much," said freshman Kevin Tran.

"i think it was harmless to. To be honest, i don't think there was the, like, necessity for all the cops and stuff like that," said fellow freshman Vini Cassiano, who added that his class may opt to do "something more harmless" when it comes time for their prank.

Classes are set to resume Friday.