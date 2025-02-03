New Jersey

State police hunt escaped inmate, a Level 2 registered sex offender, in NJ

Nicholas Voutsas is a Level 2 registered sex offender, meaning there's a moderate risk of recommitting the offense

By NBC New York Staff

Authorities in New Jersey are searching for a 25-year-old registered sex offender who escaped from a medical transport van that took him for a routine appointment last week, officials say.

Nicholas Voutsas hasn't been seen since he fled the New Jersey Department of Health van around 9 a.m. Thursday near University Hospital in Newark. Voutsas has now been charged with escape.

He's a Level 2 registered sex offender, meaning there's a moderate risk of recommitting the offense, and law enforcement wants him back in custody as soon as possible. Details on his case weren't immediately clear.

Voutsas was last seen near South Orange Avenue and Bergen Street, according to police. He was wearing a two-tone black-over-green winter jacket, dark blue pants and black sneakers with Velcro closures. He's said to be about 6 feet tall and 260 pounds.

Anyone with information that could assist in locating Voutsas is urged to contact the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit Tipline at 1-800-437-7839 or email Fugitiveinformation@njsp.gov. Tips can be anonymous.

