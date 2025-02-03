State police hunt escaped inmate, a Level 2 registered sex offender, in NJ

Authorities in New Jersey are searching for a 25-year-old registered sex offender who escaped from a medical transport van that took him for a routine appointment last week, officials say.

Nicholas Voutsas hasn't been seen since he fled the New Jersey Department of Health van around 9 a.m. Thursday near University Hospital in Newark. Voutsas has now been charged with escape.

He's a Level 2 registered sex offender, meaning there's a moderate risk of recommitting the offense, and law enforcement wants him back in custody as soon as possible. Details on his case weren't immediately clear.

NJSP Seeking Public’s Assistance with Locating Escaped Inmate



On Thursday, January 30, 2025, at approximately 9:00 a.m., Nicholas Voutsas escaped from a NJ Department of Health medical transport van that was en route to University Hospital in Newark https://t.co/yUHr5iSkyW pic.twitter.com/zOGTsHs1ZD — NJSP - New Jersey State Police (@NJSP) February 1, 2025

Voutsas was last seen near South Orange Avenue and Bergen Street, according to police. He was wearing a two-tone black-over-green winter jacket, dark blue pants and black sneakers with Velcro closures. He's said to be about 6 feet tall and 260 pounds.

Anyone with information that could assist in locating Voutsas is urged to contact the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit Tipline at 1-800-437-7839 or email Fugitiveinformation@njsp.gov. Tips can be anonymous.