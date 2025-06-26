A new nonstop service from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to the Dominican Republic's Las Américas Santo Domingo Airport (SDQ) was announced this week between the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and Arajet.

Arajet is the Dominican Republic’s largest airline, and this new direct route provides greater connectivity and affordability for New York City's Dominican population, the largest outside the Dominican Republic, officials say.

The Newark flights began Monday and operate four times a week in each direction.

The service allows U.S. travelers to fly to Santo Domingo and connect to 24 destinations across Latin America and the Caribbean through Arajet’s network.

“This new route isn’t just about travel, it’s about cultural connections,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “With the largest Dominican community outside the DR right here in the New York-New Jersey region, Arajet’s nonstop service to Santo Domingo strengthens the cultural, economic, and family ties that unite our communities."