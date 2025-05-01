The ceiling at a century-old movie theater in New Jersey collapsed Wednesday evening, according to town police, leading to an evacuation for those inside at the time.

Cranford Police responded to a report of a ceiling collapse at the Cranford Movie Theater on Route 28 around 7:30 p.m., the town said in a Facebook post. First responders at the scene found that the theater was open and occupied at the time of the collapse.

A search and rescue effort was immediately performed and crews determined that everyone inside had evacuated, police said. No injuries were reported.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The building was uninhabitable due to the ceiling collapse, the cause of which remained under investigation.

The Cranford Movie Theater originally opened as The Branford Theater in 1925, changing its name to its current moniker two years later, according to NJ.com.