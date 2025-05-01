New Jersey

Ceiling collapses at century-old NJ movie theater; no injuries reported, police say

By NBC New York Staff

NBC New York

The ceiling at a century-old movie theater in New Jersey collapsed Wednesday evening, according to town police, leading to an evacuation for those inside at the time.

Cranford Police responded to a report of a ceiling collapse at the Cranford Movie Theater on Route 28 around 7:30 p.m., the town said in a Facebook post. First responders at the scene found that the theater was open and occupied at the time of the collapse.

A search and rescue effort was immediately performed and crews determined that everyone inside had evacuated, police said. No injuries were reported.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The building was uninhabitable due to the ceiling collapse, the cause of which remained under investigation.

The Cranford Movie Theater originally opened as The Branford Theater in 1925, changing its name to its current moniker two years later, according to NJ.com.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us