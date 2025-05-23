Car goes airborne out of Jersey City garage crashing onto sidewalk feet from daycare

A car flew out of a Jersey City parking garage, went airborne and crashed down onto the sidewalk below landing upside down Friday morning just steps from a daycare on the ground floor of the building.

It happened at the intersection of JFK Boulevard and Newark Avenue around 9 a.m. The crash caused a loud bang bringing people in the area outside to see what happened.

Witnesses said the driver did not appear to be seriously injured and was able to get out of the car on her own. She was being checked out by paramedics.

The car landed with the trunk on top of some bushes and caused a mess with bricks and stones scattered about the sidewalk. The car was towed away with the help of a Jersey City police emergency services vehicle, which helped pull the car from its landing spot.

"We were over there in the daycare and we just heard a boom, and we were like 'Oh my God, something happened.' We went outside and saw the car flipped over and a little bit of smoke coming out," a witness tells News 4. "We just ran out and called 911."

An investigation is underway into the cause of the crash, but one witness said they believed it may have been a case of hitting the accelerator instead of the brake.