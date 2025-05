An SUV crashed into the front of a barbershop in Keansburg causing what appeared to be significant damage to the front of the business.

The crash happened along Main Street just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt or how the driver may have lost control.

The vehicle was removed from the scene, where emergency crews remained to investigate.