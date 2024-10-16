Car crashes into back of house in South Brunswick

Two people were injured Wednesday morning when a car crashed into the back of a New Jersey home, police said.

Damage to the home on Kory Drive in South Brunswick was visible from Chopper 4, which was over the scene. Several homes in the area were initially evacuated as PSEG turned off gas to the area, but the residents were eventually able to return to their homes, police said.

Police and fire crews from South Brunswick remain on the scene.

The home is located behind Brunswick Acres Elementary School, which is running on a normal school schedule.

No immediate details were available about what caused the crash.