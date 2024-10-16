New Jersey

Car crashes into back of house in South Brunswick

By Brad Luck

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were injured Wednesday morning when a car crashed into the back of a New Jersey home, police said.

Damage to the home on Kory Drive in South Brunswick was visible from Chopper 4, which was over the scene. Several homes in the area were initially evacuated as PSEG turned off gas to the area, but the residents were eventually able to return to their homes, police said.

Police and fire crews from South Brunswick remain on the scene.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The home is located behind Brunswick Acres Elementary School, which is running on a normal school schedule.

No immediate details were available about what caused the crash.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us