NJ mom, grandma accused of abusing kid with shock collar for dogs

The allegations came to light after someone at the child's school noticed visible injuries and made a report

By NBC New York Staff

A 30-year-old New Jersey woman and her mother have been arrested for allegedly abusing a child with an electric dog shock collar, authorities say.

Earlier this month, investigators with the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit launched a joint investigation with police after a report came in about a child showing up to school with visible marks.

According to the findings, "further investigation revealed that the marks were the result of an electric dog shock collar, prompting immediate and decisive action from law enforcement," the prosecutor's office said.

Investigators also allege the child was warned that more violence would follow any disclosure of abuse.

The mother of the child was arrested on charges including aggravated assault and witness tampering with the threat of force, a first-degree crime. She is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center pending further court proceedings and faces 10 to 20 years in prison if convicted on the first-degree charge, under state law.

Her 59-year-old mother is charged with hindering and tampering in the case. She was released on a summons pending a follow-up hearing.

If you or someone you know are in need of assistance, call the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453.

